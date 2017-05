NEW YORK, April 27 Investment funds, foreign central banks and other indirect bidders on Thursday purchased a record high 81.69 percent share of a U.S. seven-year government note issue at an auction, Treasury data showed.

Overall demand at the $28 billion seven-year note offering was robust, with the bid-to-cover ratio reaching 2.73, the strongest since November 2012. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish)