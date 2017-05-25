NEW YORK May 25 Small bond dealers and other direct bidders on Thursday purchased the most U.S. seven-year government notes at an auction since the summer of 2014, Treasury data showed.

Direct bidders bought 17.17 percent of the $28 billion in seven-year notes issue offered by the U.S. Treasury Department, which was their largest share since the 20.43 percent at the seven-year auction held in August 2014. This group purchased 9.53 percent of the seven-year note sale in April. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chris Reese)