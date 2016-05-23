* Fund managers buy most 10-year note supply in a year * Foreigners purchase most 30-year bond issue since October (Adds details, background) NEW YORK, May 23 Fund managers and foreign investors raised their purchases of U.S. Treasury supply auctioned in early May to their highest levels so far this year in some cases, according to U.S. Treasury Department data released on Monday. Those two major groups of Treasury holders bought new 10-year and 30-year debt issues following a disappointing April U.S. payroll report that stoked bets on anemic U.S. growth and the Federal Reserve refraining from raising interest rates until late 2016. Large investment managers bought $11.660 billion at a 10-year note auction held in May, compared with the $9.439 billion they purchased the previous month, Treasury data showed. That was their largest purchase of a 10-year note issue at an auction since $12.279 billion a year ago. They bought $8.165 billion of 30-year bonds over a week ago, which was the most since February's $8.821 billion. In April, they acquired $7.302 billion. Overseas investors, another major group of holders of U.S. government debt, bought $7.542 billion of the latest 10-year supply, compared with $5.183 billion the previous month, according to the Treasury's auction allotment data. Their May purchase was the highest at a 10-year auction since November's $8.012 billion. Foreign investors bought $1.763 billion of 30-year bonds, which was the most since October's $1.799 billion. In April, they purchased $1.447 billion at the 30-year bond sale. At other auctions held the same week as the 10-year and 30-year auctions, large investment managers bought $11.303 billion of three-year notes, up from $10.548 billion the previous month. Overseas investors bought $5.835 billion of the latest three-year supply, compared with $5.338 billion they purchased the previous month. The Treasury sold the rest of its $29 billion in three-year debt, $28 billion of 10-year notes and $18 billion in 30-year bonds earlier this month to banks, pension funds and Wall Street bond dealers. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Peter Cooney)