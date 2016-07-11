(Adds details, analyst quote)

NEW YORK, July 11 Demand at the latest auctions of U.S. three-month and six-month Treasury bills on Monday fell to its lowest level in about seven years due to increased supply and relatively low interest rates they offered to investors.

The ratio of bids to the $37 billion of three-month Treasury bills offered was 2.98, which was the weakest since July 2009, while this gauge of demand at the $32 billion six-month T-bill auction was 3.07, the lowest since June 2009, according to Treasury Department data.

A week ago, the Treasury sold $34 billion of three-month bills and $29 billion of six-month T-bills.

"The cumulative $6 billon increase in size over the prior two weeks for each of these auctions appeared to weigh down on demand today," Jefferies & Co. money market strategist Tom Simons wrote in a research note.

The Treasury paid investors an interest rate of 0.31 percent on the latest three-month bill issue, compared with 0.27 percent last week.

It paid an interest rate of 0.39 percent on the six-month T-bill supply, compared with 0.34 percent a week earlier.

"Looking at typical seasonal patterns and Treasury's relatively weak corporate tax receipts, we expect that auction sizes will stabilize over the next few weeks and they will continue to raise cash," Simons said.

