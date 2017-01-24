BRIEF-Aventus Retail Property Fund acquires two large format retail centres
* Entered into an unconditional agreement to acquire two large format retail centres located in metropolitan sydney for $436 million
NEW YORK Jan 24 Fund managers, central banks and other indirect bidders purchased their biggest share of U.S. two-year Treasury note supply at an auction in eight months, Treasury data showed.
This group of investors bought 48.82 percent of the $26 billion of two-year note offered compared with 32.74 percent at the prior two-year auction held in December and the largest since the two-year note sale in May 2016. (Reporting by Richard Leong, editing by G Crosse)
* FY profit after income tax NZ$56.9m up NZ$25.9m on forecast