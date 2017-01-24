(Repeats with no changes to headline or text.)

NEW YORK Jan 24 Fund managers, central banks and other indirect bidders purchased their biggest share of U.S. two-year Treasury note supply at an auction in eight months, Treasury data showed.

This group of investors bought 48.82 percent of the $26 billion of two-year note offered compared with 32.74 percent at the prior two-year auction held in December and the largest since the two-year note sale in May 2016. (Reporting by Richard Leong, editing by G Crosse)