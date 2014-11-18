WASHINGTON Nov 18 The U.S. airwaves auction of
so-called AWS-3 frequencies on Tuesday breached its reserve
price of $10.1 billion, according to the Federal Communications
Commission, less than a week after bidding began.
Bidding went on to reach a total of $14.2 billion, though
some bidders had applied for various discounts that require a
careful calculation to conclude that the reserve price is met.
The auction is the largest opportunity for wireless carriers
to get access to new airwaves since 2008 and although the
bidding is anonymous, the largest U.S. wireless carrier Verizon
Communications Inc, No. 2 AT&T Inc, No. 4 T-Mobile
US Inc and satellite provider Dish Network Corp
were expected to be the biggest bidders.
As is common, the licenses for airwaves around large urban
areas such as New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago and Washington
fetched the biggest bids.
The amount already bid in the AWS-3 auction is lifting some
financial pressure off the FCC for its next, much more complex
sale of airwaves known as the "incentive" auction and scheduled
for 2016.
Congress had mandated the FCC to raise enough money in its
auctions to fund a new $7 billion first-responder network
FirstNet, contribute to the U.S. Treasury and compensate the
broadcasters who vacate airwaves so they can be sold to wireless
carriers.
The AWS-3 auction will also help determine value of Dish's
spectrum holdings as it is selling access to mid-band
frequencies that are similar to the ones controlled by Dish.
The FCC has said the AWS-3 auction will pause for a
Thanksgiving holiday break on Nov. 26, resuming on Dec. 1.
AWS-3 is the second of FCC's series of auctions. The sale of
H-Block airwaves, completed in March and swept by Dish, raised
$1.56 billion.
(Reporting by Alina Selyukh; Editing by Grant McCool)