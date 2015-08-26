NEW YORK Aug 26 The U.S. Treasury Department on Wednesday sold $35 billion in five-year notes to weak demand, resulting in a yield of 1.463 percent which was the lowest since April but higher than what traders had expected, Treasury data showed.

The ratio of bids to the amount offered was 2.34, which was the weakest level since July 2009 and below 2.58 at the prior auction in July.

Fund managers, foreign central banks and other indirect bidders purchased 50.06 percent of the latest five-year note offering, which was their smallest share since October. They bought far less than their record share of 67.49 percent in July.

Small bond dealers an direct bidders bought 7.45 percent of the five-year issue, their biggest since May and more than the 5.30 percent in July.

Primary dealers or the top 22 Wall Street firms that do business directly with the Federal Reserve purchased 42.48 percent of the five-year supply, which was their biggest share since January 2014 and up sharply from the 27.21 percent in July.

The Treasury will complete this week's auctions with a $29 billion sale of seven-year notes on Thursday. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chris Reese)