NEW YORK, June 21 The U.S. government's five-year note auction on Tuesday fetched its weakest overall bid from traders and investors in nearly seven years amid worries about Thursday's Britain referendum on its European Union membership.

The ratio of bids to the amount of five-year notes offered was 2.29, the lowest since July 2009. This gauge of overall auction demand was 2.60 at the prior five-year auction in May. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Richard Chang)