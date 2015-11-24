NEW YORK Nov 24 Bidding for Tuesday's $13 billion worth of U.S. two-year Treasury floating-rate notes was soft despite expectations the Federal Reserve would raise interest rates in December.

The ratio of bids to the amount of two-year floating-rate debt offered was 3.11, little changed from 3.10 at the prior auction in October.

The latest bid-to-cover ratio, a gauge of overall auction demand, was well below the average of 4.10 since this security was introduced in January 2014.

The interest rate margin above its benchmark was 21.6 basis points, which was the widest since the two-year floating-rate note was introduced. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)