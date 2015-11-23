(Recasts, adds background) Nov 23 Overseas central banks and investors purchased the most U.S. 10-year Treasuries notes at an auction in over four years, suggesting foreign demand for dollar assets in advance of a possible rate increase from the Federal Reserve in December. The overall pickup in foreign purchases signaled at least reduced Treasuries selling from overseas central banks in an effort to help support their currencies against to a strong dollar. This key category of U.S. government debt owners bought $8.012 billion of the latest 10-year supply earlier in November, compared with $5.161 billion they purchased the previous month, according to the Treasury Department's auction allotment data released on Monday. This was the most they purchased at a 10-year auction since the $8.627 billion they bought in August 2011. Overseas investors also bought $4.999 billion of the latest three-year supply, up from $4.181 billion they purchased the previous month. They bought $1.518 billion of 30-year bonds versus $1.799 billion the prior month. Meanwhile, large investment managers, another major group of holders of U.S. government debt, bought $8.868 billion at a 10-year note auction held in November, compared with the $9.286 billion they purchased the previous month, Treasury data showed. The Treasury also sold some of $24 billion of 10-year notes earlier this month to banks, pension funds and Wall Street bond dealers. At other auctions held the same week as the 10-year auction, large investment managers bought $7.489 billion of three-year notes, compared with the $8.727 billion they purchased the previous month. They bought $9.193 billion in 30-year bonds versus $7.179 billion the prior month. The Treasury offered $24 billion in three-year notes and $16 billion in 30-year bonds. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Tom Brown)