(Adds background to latest allotment data) NEW YORK, Nov 22 Overseas demand for longer-dated U.S. government debt supply was soft in early November after Donald Trump's surprise presidential win sparked a dramatic selloff in bond markets worldwide, Treasury Department data released on Tuesday showed. Traders were dumping U.S. Treasuries, German Bunds, Japanese government bonds and other fixed income securities on fears of possible inflation and growing deficits if Trump followed through on campaign promises of big tax cuts and federal spending. Last Friday, the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield reached 2.36 percent, the highest in more than a year, before retreating to 2.31 percent on Tuesday. At the 10-year Treasury auction on Nov. 9, the day after Trump's win, overseas investors, a major group of holders of U.S. government debt, bought $3.018 billion of the supply offered, down from $4.029 billion they purchased in October, according to the Treasury's auction allotment data. On Nov. 10 following the 10-year auction, foreign investors bought $1.668 billion of 30-year bonds, down from $2.013 billion in October. On Nov. 8, overseas investors including foreign central banks bought $2.915 billion of the $24 billion of 3-year Treasury supply, compared with $4.368 billion they purchased the previous month. This was the lowest amount since $2.875 billion they bought in February 2015. The Treasury offered $24 billion in three-year notes, $23 billion in 10-year debt and $15 billion in 30-year bonds earlier this month, which were parts of its November quarterly refunding. The bond market rout coincided with a pullback in the overseas appetite for U.S. government debt as global yields have risen on speculation that major central banks would scale back stimulus and some governments have been spending their dollar reserves for domestic consumption and/or for stabilization of their currencies versus the greenback, according to analysts. Foreigners sold a record $76.6 billion in Treasuries in September, Treasury data released last week showed. China, the biggest U.S. creditor, reduced its holdings of U.S. government securities to $1.157 trillion in September, the lowest in four years. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by David Gregorio)