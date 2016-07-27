GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks tiptoe higher, dollar holds most gains as optimism inches back
* EM index remains subdued on Brazil fears; real maintains losses
NEW YORK, July 27 Demand at a $15 billion auction of U.S. two-year Treasury floating-rate notes on Wednesday rose its strongest level in a year, in contrast with the paltry bidding at two fixed-rate government note sales earlier this week, Treasury data showed.
The ratio of bids to the amount of two-year floating-rate securities offered was 3.82, up from 3.15 at the prior auction in June and the highest since 3.93 at an auction in July 2015. (Reporting by Richard Leong)
* EM index remains subdued on Brazil fears; real maintains losses
* Moody's- Portugal's economic recovery supports credit profile; challenges include high government debt