NEW YORK Oct 29 The U.S. Treasury Department on Thursday sold $29 billion in seven-year notes to solid demand as investors were enticed by the spike in yields after the Federal Reserve left the door open to increasing interest rates in December.

The strong demand from investors reduced the Treasury's allotment of the latest seven-year issue to primary dealers or the top 22 Wall Street firms that do business directly with the Federal Reserve, Treasury data showed.

Primary dealers ended up with 23.67 percent of the seven-year note offered, a record low share since this security was introduced in February 2009.

Fund managers, foreign central banks and other indirect bidders purchased 62.34 percent, only a shade below September's 62.59 percent which was their largest share since December 2010.

Small dealers and other direct bidders bought 13.99 percent, more than September's 8.89 percent which was their smallest share since December 2014. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)