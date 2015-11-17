NEW YORK Nov 17 U.S. Treasury Department on Tuesday sold a record $55 billion in one-month bills at an interest rate of 0.075 percent, matching the level set at the prior auction last week, Treasury data showed.

The ratio on bids to the amount of the latest one-month issue offered was 3.41, rebounding from last week's 3.34 which was the lowest since Aug. 25. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)