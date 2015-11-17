BRIEF-Black Knight Financial Services announces secondary common stock offering
* Affiliates of Thomas H. Lee partners to offer for sale 5 million shares of Class A common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK Nov 17 U.S. Treasury Department on Tuesday sold a record $55 billion in one-month bills at an interest rate of 0.075 percent, matching the level set at the prior auction last week, Treasury data showed.
The ratio on bids to the amount of the latest one-month issue offered was 3.41, rebounding from last week's 3.34 which was the lowest since Aug. 25. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Pandora media inc- offering may be upsized to a total of $250 million should company determine to issue additional shares