NEW YORK Nov 19 The U.S. Treasury Department on Thursday sold $13 billion of 10-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities to solid investor demand at a yield of 0.664 percent, which was the highest since May 2011, Treasury data showed.

The ratio of bids to the amount offered was 2.38, up from 2.36 at the prior auction in September and the highest since the 10-year TIPS auction in March. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Christian Plumb)