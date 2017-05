NEW YORK, July 12 Demand for $20 billion of U.S. 10-year Treasury note supply on Tuesday was the weakest in more than seven years, as investors seemed reluctant to aggressively bid for new government debt supply at current low yields, according to Treasury data.

The ratio of bids to the amount of 10-year notes offered was 2.33, down from 2.70 at the prior 10-year auction in June and the lowest since March 2009 when it was 2.14. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)