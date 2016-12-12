(Corrects bid-to-cover to read lowest since July 2009 not April 2009)

NEW YORK Dec 12 The U.S. Treasury Department on Monday sold $24 billion of three-year notes at a yield of 1.452 percent, which was the highest for this debt maturity at an auction since April 2010.

The ratio of bids to the amount offered was 2.65, which the lowest since a three-year note sale held in July 2009. (Reporting by Richard Leong)