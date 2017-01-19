CANADA STOCKS-TSX makes small gain as railways, banks rise
TORONTO, May 29 Canada's main stock index opened higher on Monday, helped by gains for Bombardier Inc, big banks and railway stocks, while BlackBerry Ltd pulled back after a recent rally.
NEW YORK Jan 19 The U.S. Treasury Department on Thursday sold $13 billion of 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) to a record high share of purchase from fund managers and other indirect bidders, Treasury data showed.
That group of investors bought 77.06 percent of the latest 10-year TIPS supply, surpassing the prior record of 75.71 percent set in March 2015. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Paul Simao)
* Canadian dollar at C$1.3451, or 74.34 U.S. cents * Bond prices mixed across the yield curve TORONTO, May 29 The Canadian dollar was little changed against its U.S. counterpart on Monday as the price of oil steadied in holiday-thinned trading and ahead of the release of data on the country's gross domestic product (GDP) due on Wednesday. U.S. crude prices were up 0.04 percent to $49.82 a barrel in subdued trading due to public holidays in China, the United St