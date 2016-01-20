NEW YORK Jan 20 The U.S. Treasury Department on Wednesday paid investors an interest rate of 0.25 percent on $50 billion worth of one-month bills, which was the highest rate on this debt maturity since October 2013, Treasury data showed.

Last week, it sold $45 billion of one-month bills at an interest rate of 0.22 percent.

Interest rates at one-month T-bill auctions have risen from a recent low of 0.01 percent in late October due to a spike in supply.

The latest amount of one-month bill supply was the largest in eight weeks.

The ratio of bids to the amount offered was 3.09, down from the prior week's 3.35 and the lowest since Dec. 15.

"The large size of the auction was a little bit too much for the market to take down easily," Jefferies & Co's money market strategist Tom Simons wrote in a research note.

