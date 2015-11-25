NEW YORK Nov 25 U.S. Treasury Department on
Wednesday sold $29 billion in seven-year notes to solid demand
at a yield of 2.013 percent, the highest since July but below
what traders had expected, Treasury data showed.
The ratio of bids to the amount offered was
2.51, a tad lower than 2.55 at prior auction in October. This
gauge of overall auction demand, however, was above its 12-month
average of 2.47.
The seven-year auction was the last of this week's U.S.
government debt supply.
It sold $26 billion in two-year notes on Monday
and $35 billion of five-year debt on Tuesday. It
raised $13 billion with an offering of two-year floating-rate
notes on Tuesday.
The Treasury sold a combined $104 billion in bills
this week.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)