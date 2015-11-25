NEW YORK Nov 25 U.S. Treasury Department on Wednesday sold $29 billion in seven-year notes to solid demand at a yield of 2.013 percent, the highest since July but below what traders had expected, Treasury data showed.

The ratio of bids to the amount offered was 2.51, a tad lower than 2.55 at prior auction in October. This gauge of overall auction demand, however, was above its 12-month average of 2.47.

The seven-year auction was the last of this week's U.S. government debt supply.

It sold $26 billion in two-year notes on Monday and $35 billion of five-year debt on Tuesday. It raised $13 billion with an offering of two-year floating-rate notes on Tuesday.

The Treasury sold a combined $104 billion in bills

this week.

(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)