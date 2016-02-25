BRIEF-Pioneer Energy Services shareholders approve an amendment to increase authorized shares of common stock
* Co's shareholders approved an amendment to increase authorized shares of common stock of company of 100 million shares
Feb 25 The U.S. Treasury Department said on Thursday it postponed the close of a $28 billion sale of seven-year notes to Friday from Thursday due to "a technical issue."
The non-competitive and competition bidding of the latest seven-year debt offering will take place at 11 a.m. (1600 GMT) and 11:30 a.m. (1630 GMT) on Friday, the Treasury said.
"The settlement date and all other aspects of the auction remain unchanged from the original announcement," it said in a statement. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chris Reese)
* Co's shareholders approved an amendment to increase authorized shares of common stock of company of 100 million shares
MEXICO CITY, May 22 Mexico's economy is headed in a better direction than analysts had expected at the start of the year but risks of "volatility" persist, Finance Minister Jose Antonio Meade said on Monday.