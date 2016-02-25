BRIEF-Pioneer Energy Services shareholders approve an amendment to increase authorized shares of common stock
* Co's shareholders approved an amendment to increase authorized shares of common stock of company of 100 million shares
Feb 25 The U.S. Treasury Department said on Thursday it had postponed the close of a $28 billion sale of seven-year notes to Friday from Thursday due to "a technical issue."
The move followed a rescheduled purchase operation of mortgage-backed securities by the U.S. Federal Reserve on Wednesday due to a technical glitch.
The non-competitive and competitive bidding of the latest seven-year debt offering will take place at 11 a.m. (1600 GMT) and 11:30 a.m. (1630 GMT) on Friday, the Treasury said.
"The settlement date and all other aspects of the auction remain unchanged from the original announcement," it said in a statement.
The seven-year note sale is part of this week's $88 billion in coupon-bearing Treasury supply.
Tuesday's $26 billion two-year note sale and Wednesday's $34 billion five-year debt auction fetched solid bidding from investors.
In mid-afternoon trading on Thursday, traders expected the latest seven-year Treasury issue to sell at a yield of 1.4810 percent, which would be the lowest yield at a seven-year auction since April 2013. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chris Reese and Paul Simao)
MEXICO CITY, May 22 Mexico's economy is headed in a better direction than analysts had expected at the start of the year but risks of "volatility" persist, Finance Minister Jose Antonio Meade said on Monday.