NEW YORK Jan 21 The U.S. Treasury Department on Wednesday sold $30 billion of one-month bills at an interest rate of 0.005 percent, the lowest it paid to investors in four months, Treasury data showed.

The interest rate on the latest one-month or four-week T-bill was lower than the 0.015 percent at the one-month bill auction last week.

The latest one-month T-bill rate was the lowest since the zero percent set at an auction on Sept. 23.

Bidding for the one-month T-bills due Feb. 19 was a tad weaker than last week.

The ratio of the amount of bids to the amount of one-month bills offered, or bid-to-cover ratio, was 3.74, down from 3.84 the previous week.

