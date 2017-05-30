NEW YORK May 30 Investors on Tuesday gave a
cold shoulder to the latest supply of U.S. one-month Treasury
bills as the government offered $142 billion worth of short-term
debt.
The ratio of bids to the amount of one-month bills offered
was 2.68, which was the lowest since March 31,
2009. This gauge of overall auction demand was 2.85 a week ago,
Treasury data showed.
The weak bidding resulted in the Treasury to pay investors
an interest rate of 0.840 percent on the one-month issue, which
was the highest on this maturity at an auction since Sept. 30,
2008, when it was 1.010 percent.
Direct and indirect bidders "received everything they bid
for, which is additional testimony to how weak demand was for
this auction," Jefferies' senior money market economist Tom
Simons wrote in a note on the one-month auction.
The latest one-month issue will mature on
June 29, about two weeks after the Federal Reserve's June 13-14
policy meeting where traders widely expect policy-makers would
raise interest rates by a quarter point to 1.00 percent to 1.25
percent.
In the secondary market, actively traded one-month T-bills
were last quoted at an interest rate of 0.7216 percent, down 1
basis point from late on Friday, Reuters data showed.
In addition to the one-month auction, the Treasury
Department on Tuesday sold $25 billion of 14-day cash management
bills; $39 billion of three-month bills and $33 billion of
six-month bills.
The demand for these other T-bill maturities was stronger
than the one-month supply.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)