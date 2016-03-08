NEW YORK, March 8 The U.S. Treasury Department on Tuesday sold $24 billion of three-year notes to the weakest overall demand since July 2009, even though the yield offered was higher than at the three-year supply auctioned in February, according to Treasury data.

The ratio of bids to the amount of three-year debt offered was 2.71, below 2.74 at February's auction and the lowest since July 2009 when this gauge of auction demand was 2.62.

The yield on the latest three-year Treasury issue cleared at 1.039 percent, slightly higher than traders had expected. In February, the three-year supply fetched a yield of 0.844 percent, which was the lowest since March 2014.

Small bond dealers and other direct bidders purchased 9.05 percent of the three-year issue, down from 14.98 percent in February and their smallest share since September 2015.

Foreign central banks, fund managers and other indirect bidders bought 46.02 percent, greater than previous auction's 41.48 percent which was the smallest since November.

Primary dealers or the top 22 Wall Street firms that do business directly with the Federal Reserve purchased 44.74 percent, up from 43.54 percent in February and their biggest share since December 2014.

The Fed did not bid for this three-year note issue. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish)