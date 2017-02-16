Average yields rise on Egypt's three and nine-month T-bills
CAIRO, May 28 Average yields on Egypt's three- and nine-month treasury bills rose at auction on Sunday, data from the central bank showed.
NEW YORK Feb 16 The U.S. Treasury Department on Thursday sold $7 billion of 30-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities at a yield of 0.923 percent, the highest in a year, Treasury data showed.
The ratio of bids to the amount of 30-year TIPS supply offered was 2.25, the lowest since a 30-year TIPS auction held in Feb. 2016. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Andrew Hay)
HONG KONG, May 27 Some of Hong Kong's largest commercial banks in the mortgage loans market said they would raise interest rates following the latest round of mortgage tightening measures by the city's de facto central bank.