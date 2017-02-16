NEW YORK Feb 16 The U.S. Treasury Department on Thursday sold $7 billion of 30-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities at a yield of 0.923 percent, the highest in a year, Treasury data showed.

The ratio of bids to the amount of 30-year TIPS supply offered was 2.25, the lowest since a 30-year TIPS auction held in Feb. 2016. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Andrew Hay)