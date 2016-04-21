NEW YORK, April 21 The U.S. Treasury Department on Thursday sold $16 billion in five-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities at a negative yield for the first time in a year, Treasury data showed.

Results at the latest TIPS auction were solid, analysts said, with the ratio of bids to the amount offered at 2.42, which was higher than 2.38 at the prior auction in December. (Reporting by Richard Leong)