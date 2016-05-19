U.S. Treasury to sell $55 bln in 4-week bills
WASHINGTON, May 22 For details of the U.S. Treasury's auction of 4-week bills on Tuesday, see:
NEW YORK May 19 The U.S. Treasury Department on Thursday sold $11 billion of 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities at a yield of 0.275 percent, the lowest level since an auction held in March 2015, Treasury data showed.
At the prior sale in March, the Treasury sold $11 billion of 10-year TIPS at a yield of 0.315 percent. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Dan Grebler)
WASHINGTON, May 22 For details of the U.S. Treasury's auction of 4-week bills on Tuesday, see:
(Updates market action, adds quote) * U.S. Treasury to sell $88 bln in coupon-bearing debt * Concerns about stimulus delay support bids for bonds * Corporate bond supply seen heavy before holiday weekend By Richard Leong NEW YORK, May 22 U.S. Treasury yields were little changed on Monday as selling tied to this week's government and corporate bond supply offset safe-haven bids underpinned by worries about probes into U.S. President Donald Trump's 2016 campaign.