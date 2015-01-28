NEW YORK Jan 28 Investors and bond dealers bid heavily on Wednesday for $26 billion of U.S. two-year government debt shortly before the Federal Reserve releases its latest policy statement which might offer clues on the timing of when it could raise interest rates.

The two-year note sale was part of this week's $90 billion in fixed-rate Treasuries supply.

The ratio of the amount of bids for the two-year note issue to the amount offered was 3.74, the highest since December 2013 and above last month's 3.21.

The yield on the two-year issue due Jan. 2017 cleared at 0.540 percent, down from 0.703 percent at the prior auction in December. It was also the lowest yield at a two-year auction since October.

Short-dated Treasuries yields have fallen this month on mounting worries that weak global growth and a strong dollar would hurt the U.S. economic expansion and postpone possible plans for the Fed to normalize monetary policy in 2015, analysts said.

The Federal Open Market Committee, the central bank's policy-setting group, is expected to release a statement after a two-day meeting at about 2 p.m. (1900 GMT) on Wednesday. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chris Reese)