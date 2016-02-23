(Adds details on latest auction, quote)
NEW YORK Feb 23 The U.S. Treasury Department on
Tuesday sold $26 billion of two-year notes at a yield of 0.752
percent, which was the lowest level since the two-year auction
held in September, Treasury data showed.
The ratio of the bids on the latest two-year supply offered
was 2.91, compared with 2.90 in January.
The latest two-year note sale, which was a part of this
week's $88 billion fixed-rate coupon supply, "went off without
any difficulties," Stone & McCarthy Research Associates' market
strategist John Canavan wrote in a research note.
Short-dated Treasury yields have fallen on the view that the
Federal Reserve may slow its pace of rate increases in response
to evidence of a slowing global economy.
In January, the Treasury sold the same amount of two-year
debt at a yield of 0.860 percent.
The Treasury said the two-year note due Feb. 2018 will be
considered an additional issue of a five-year note issued in
Feb. 2013 as they carry the same coupon rate of 0.75 percent.
Investors, foreign central banks and other indirect bidders
purchased 55.78 percent of the latest two-year note issue, down
from 57.85 percent in January but above its 12-month average of
46.05 percent.
Small bond dealers and other direct bidders bought 10.80
percent, down from 12.30 percent in January and their smallest
share since August.
Primary dealers or the top 22 Wall Street firms that do
business directly with the Federal Reserve purchased 33.43
percent, up from 29.85 percent in January.
The Treasury added $8.7 billion of the latest two-year issue
for the Federal Reserve's bond portfolio.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by David Gregorio and
Chizu Nomiyama)