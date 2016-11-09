* Traders dump Treasuries on worries about deficit, inflation

* Bidding for $23 bln 10-year Treasury supply weakest since 2009

* Benchmark yields break above 2 pct to highest since January

* Long-dated Treasury ETF posts biggest loss in over 5 years (Adds details, background, quote)

By Richard Leong

NEW YORK, Nov 9 Investors gave a chilly reception to U.S. Treasury supply at a debt auction on Wednesday as the U.S. government debt market was hammered following Donald Trump's stunning U.S. presidential win that stoked investor anxiety over whether the federal government would go on a borrowing binge.

The Republican, who beat Democratic rival Hillary Clinton, campaigned on reducing taxes, renegotiation of trade deals and spending on infrastructure projects, which some investors fear would result in a ballooning of the federal budget deficit and a rise in inflation.

Worries about more government borrowing and higher inflation under a Trump administration dealt a heavy blow to the $13.6 trillion Treasury market.

Investors purged longer-dated issues in a bid to cut back their duration, or interest rate, risk in their bond portfolios where they had loaded up on them to ensure steady income and on the view inflation will stay muted for a long time.

"It's been a clear duration 'puke-out'," said Tom Simons, money market strategist at Jefferies & Co in New York.

The market selloff propelled 10-year Treasury yield above 2 percent for the first time since late January prior to the $23 billion auction of 10-year note supply, part of this week's $62 billion quarterly refunding.

Some analysts had expected the yield increase, the biggest one since July 2013 during the "taper tantrum," to entice investors who want cheaper bonds.

But they did not show up.

The ratio of bids to the $23 billion worth of 10-year Treasury notes offered, which measures overall demand at an auction, was 2.22. This was the weakest level since March 2009 when it was 2.14.

Indirect bidders which include fund managers and foreign central banks bought 52.49 percent of the latest 10-year issue, their smallest share since January 2015, according to Treasury data.

Wednesday's poor 10-year note sale raised concerns about a weak $15 billion Treasury bond auction at 1 p.m. (1800 GMT) on Thursday.

On the open market, the 30-year Treasury bond was down 4-25/32 in price in late trading for a yield of 2.879 percent, up 25 basis points from late on Tuesday.

BlackRock's iShares 20 Plus Year Treasury bond exchange traded fund, which has $6.5 billion in assets at the end of October, fell to $124.55, down 4.3 percent for its steepest one-day drop since Aug. 11, 2011.

"Tomorrow's bond auction could be even more interesting. They might face more digestion issue," Simons said. (Additional reporting by Karen Brettell; Editing by Chris Reese and Lisa Shumaker)