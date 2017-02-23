* Funds purchase fewer 10-year notes at auction vs January * Foreigners buy most 10-year Treasuries since June (New throughout, adds details and background) Feb 23 Investment funds bought their largest ever sum of U.S. 30-year Treasury bonds at an auction, suggesting renewed appetite for longer-dated debt following a bond market rout in the wake of Donald Trump's surprise U.S. presidential win last November. Fund managers bought $9.238 billion of the $15 billion in 30-year or "long" bonds offered on Feb. 9. This was the highest award to fund managers at a 30-year auction since Treasury auction data were available going back to January 2000. In January, investment funds purchased $7.226 billion of long bonds at auction. The latest 30-year bond sale was part of the government's quarterly refunding which also consisted of a $24 billion auction of three-year notes and $23 billion auction of 10-year debt. Fund managers bought $9.718 billion of the 10-year note supply, compared with January's $10.255 billion which was the most they purchased since last September. At the latest three-year auction, they purchased $10.678 billion, up from $9.310 billion in January. Meanwhile, overseas investors, another major group of U.S. government debt holders, bought $5.368 billion at the latest 10-year Treasuries auction. This was their highest amount since June 2016, Treasury data showed. However, foreigners purchased $856 million at the 30-year bond auction, their lowest since last September. It also marked four straight months of decline in their purchases of long bonds at auction. (Reporting by Richard Leong)