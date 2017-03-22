(Recast lead, update throughout) NEW YORK, March 22 Foreign investors raised their purchases of longer-dated U.S. government debt in early March, in a sign of renewed appetite for dollar-denominated assets as the greenback has retreated from its multi-year peaks, U.S. Treasury data showed on Wednesday. Overseas investors, a major group of holders of U.S. government debt, bought $5.725 billion of the $20 billion in 10-year note supply offered on March 8, which was the highest amount they bought at a 10-year auction since May 2016. Their March purchases was more than the $5.368 billion they bought in February, according to the Treasury’s auction allotment data. Foreign investors also bought $1.971 billion of the $12 billion of 30-year bonds offered on March 9, which was the most since last October. The March total was more than double the $856 million they purchased at February's 30-year bond auction. Foreigners reduced their holdings of Treasuries for 10 months in a row in January, as overseas central banks shed their U.S. bonds in an effort to stabilize their currencies against the dollar and stem capital outflows, Treasury data showed. The dollar index , which measures the greenback against the euro, yen and four other currencies, reached its highest level in about 14 years in early January. Investors had piled into bullish bets on the dollar in anticipation of tax cuts, looser regulations and infrastructure spending from U.S. President Donald Trump and the Republican-controlled Congress. Since then, the greenback has fallen on the lack of progress on implementing these promised fiscal measures even as the Federal Reserve raised interest rates for a second time in three months last week. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Alistair Bell)