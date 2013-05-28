By Sarah N. Lynch
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON May 28 The Chinese unit of
accounting firm Deloitte on Tuesday asked a federal judge to
dismiss efforts by U.S. regulators to obtain audit work papers
through the courts, saying the documents may be obtained under a
deal struck last week between China and the U.S. audit watchdog.
Lawyers for Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu CPA, LTC.
argued in a court filing that the Securities and Exchange
Commission has "alternative means" to get the documents, which
the SEC says it needs as part of its fraud investigation of
Deloitte client Longtop Financial Technologies Ltd.
The filing by Deloitte came just a few days after the Public
Company Accounting Oversight Board and Chinese regulators struck
a partial deal after a two-year stand-off that has blocked the
United States from probing accounting scandals at dozens of
Chinese firms listed on U.S. stock exchanges.
The deal is limited in scope. It would allow for document
sharing only on enforcement cases against auditors who violate
rules.
But it would not permit routine onsite inspections of
Chinese firms auditing the books of U.S.-traded companies,
something the U.S. auditing overseer is permitted to do in most
other countries.
In addition, the deal would only allow the PCAOB to share
documents from audit firms with the SEC if they were obtained
for a PCAOB enforcement action.
"The [memorandum of understanding] provides the SEC with an
additional alternative means to obtain and use the documents
requested in its subpoena here - that is, directly from the
PCAOB," Deloitte's lawyers wrote.
The SEC has been probing accounting scandals at Chinese
companies for the past few years. Its efforts have led to
numerous delistings on stock exchanges after the companies
disclosed accounting irregularities and auditor resignations.
But the auditors of the companies, which include the Chinese
units of the Big 4 accounting firms, have refused to hand over
their audit work, saying Chinese secrecy laws prohibit doing so.
LONGTOP CASE
In September 2011, the SEC asked the federal district court
in the District of Columbia to enforce a subpoena it sent
Deloitte in connection with audit work it performed for Longtop.
Longtop was charged by the SEC two months later with failing
to file timely financial reports, and the SEC has said it
suspects the company of committing fraud.
The action was placed on hold while the SEC tried to
negotiate with the Chinese, but the case resumed after talks
with the Chinese broke down.
In December, the SEC charged the Chinese affiliates of
accounting firms Deloitte, KPMG,
PricewaterhouseCoopers, BDO and Ernst & Young
with securities violations for refusing to produce documents in
a separate case that is still pending in the SEC's
administrative court.
An SEC spokesman declined to comment about Deloitte's
request on Tuesday to have the case dismissed, but noted the
agency's next court filing on the case is expected by May 30.
In a statement last week, however, SEC Commissioner Luis
Aguilar said the PCAOB's deal with China "has no direct effect
on the commission's pending actions to enforce the obligations"
of audit firms in China.
"Deloitte can simply just end the situation by producing the
records," said Jim Cox, a professor at the Duke University
School of Law. "This strikes me as little more than a smoke
screen and the SEC would be well advised to keep this matter
before the federal court."