* U.S. bill would protect lengthy company-auditor ties
* Corporate America dislikes idea of forced auditor rotation
* Dozens of U.S. companies have had same auditor for decades
By Dena Aubin
NEW YORK, July 3 The U.S. House of
Representatives is expected to vote soon on whether an auditor
industry watchdog can force companies to switch auditors every
few years, breaking up some business ties that have lasted over
a century.
Regulators in the United States and Europe have been
considering limits to audit firms' terms after auditors failed
to warn of problems at banks that failed in the 2007-2009 global
financial crisis.
But businesses in the United States pushed back and urged
Congress to block any attempts at forcing auditors to rotate.
A bill banning mandatory rotation passed the House Financial
Services Committee by a unanimous vote last month and is
expected to go to a vote in the full House as soon as Monday,
according to lobbyists backing the bill.
The legislation, which lacks sponsorship in the
Democratic-controlled Senate, would rein in the U.S. Public
Company Accounting Oversight Board, an auditor watchdog group
that has had audit firm rotation under debate since 2011.
Backers of rotation said that companies caught up in major
accounting frauds often had used the same auditor for many years
and had developed a cozy relationship. Auditors are legally
required to be independent so they can take a skeptical look at
companies' books.
But mandatory rotation is opposed by companies and big audit
firms, who said it would raise audit costs and would not improve
audit quality.
Dozens of U.S. companies have had the same auditor for 25
years or more. General Electric Co has had the same
auditor since 1909 and Procter & Gamble Co since 1890.
The PCAOB was created by the 2002 Sarbanes-Oxley Act, passed
to combat accounting fraud and toughen oversight of corporate
auditors after the collapse of Enron and WorldCom.
"It is, of course, up to the Congress whether to ban audit
firm rotation," PCAOB spokeswoman Colleen Brennan said.
Rotation was one part of a 2011 PCAOB "concept release," or
paper seeking comment on how to improve auditor independence and
audit quality for companies and investors, "and we continue to
explore how best to achieve these goals," she said.
European regulators are considering auditor rotation, and
the United States should make its position clear on the issue, a
major accounting trade group wrote to the House committee last
month.
"Bringing the U.S. debate to a conclusion will alleviate
confusion and uncertainty," Barry Melancon, president of the
American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, wrote.
"Mandatory rotation is not in the public interest, risks
harm to audit quality (and) would impose significant costs," he
said.
The Senate has not taken up the issue.