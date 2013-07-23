ABOARD THE USS GEORGE WASHINGTON, July 23 The
U.S. Navy on Tuesday offered Australia any help it wanted to
retrieve four bombs mistakenly dropped inside the World
Heritage-listed Great Barrier Reef marine park last week.
U.S. Navy Harrier fighter jets were forced to drop the
bombs, two inert and two carrying explosives but not armed,
after civilian boats were spotted near their original target.
The aircraft, which were not able to land safely carrying
the bombs, were participating in Operation Talisman Saber, a
joint U.S.-Australian military exercise involving nearly 30,000
personnel, mostly around northern Australia.
Vice Admiral Scott Swift, the commander of the U.S. 7th
Fleet, said a decision on whether to leave the bombs or retrieve
them was up to the Australian government.
"Once that determination has been made, we'll work closely
with whoever is designated to remediate the problem. If that
means removal of the weapons, I'd be happy to participate,"
Swift told media aboard an aircraft carrier, the U.S.S. George
Washington, 200 km (125 miles) off the Australian coast.
The bombs were lying in 50 to 60 metres (160 ft to 200 ft)
of water, posed little risk to the reef or shipping and could
easily be picked up by Navy divers, a spokesman added.
Environmentalists have criticised holding such large-scale
military exercises in sensitive areas such as the Great Barrier
Reef, which is under threat from increased commercial shipping,
climate change and an invasive starfish infestation, the United
Nations says.
Swift and Australian Brigadier General David Coghlan said
the site had been used for decades and the risks were
manageable.
"We have a long history of good stewardship in that area and
we have a solid environmental programme," Coghlan said. "We look
at the risk every year, every day."
(Reporting by Lincoln Feast; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)