SYDNEY, July 26 The U.S. Navy said on Friday it
would lead the effort to recover four unarmed bombs it was
forced to drop in Australia's World Heritage-listed Great
Barrier Reef marine park.
The U.S. 7th Fleet would take the lead in recovering the
bombs, coordinating with Australian authorities to ensure "the
environment is protected with the greatest care", it said in a
statement.
"We are fully committed to redressing any potential adverse
environmental impact in a timely manner," the Navy said, adding
it would announce more detailed plans as they were finalised.
U.S. Navy Harrier fighter jets were forced to drop the
bombs, two inert and two carrying explosives but not armed,
after civilian boats were spotted near their original target
during a biennial joint exercise with the Australian Defence
Force.
The bombs were lying in 50 to 60 metres (160 ft to 200 ft)
of water, posed little risk to the reef or shipping and could
easily be picked up by divers, according to the Navy.
Environmentalists have criticised holding such large-scale
military exercises in sensitive areas such as the Great Barrier
Reef, which is under threat from increased commercial shipping,
climate change and an invasive starfish infestation, the United
Nations says.
(Reporting by Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)