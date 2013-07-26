SYDNEY, July 26 The U.S. Navy said on Friday it would lead the effort to recover four unarmed bombs it was forced to drop in Australia's World Heritage-listed Great Barrier Reef marine park.

The U.S. 7th Fleet would take the lead in recovering the bombs, coordinating with Australian authorities to ensure "the environment is protected with the greatest care", it said in a statement.

"We are fully committed to redressing any potential adverse environmental impact in a timely manner," the Navy said, adding it would announce more detailed plans as they were finalised.

U.S. Navy Harrier fighter jets were forced to drop the bombs, two inert and two carrying explosives but not armed, after civilian boats were spotted near their original target during a biennial joint exercise with the Australian Defence Force.

The bombs were lying in 50 to 60 metres (160 ft to 200 ft) of water, posed little risk to the reef or shipping and could easily be picked up by divers, according to the Navy.

Environmentalists have criticised holding such large-scale military exercises in sensitive areas such as the Great Barrier Reef, which is under threat from increased commercial shipping, climate change and an invasive starfish infestation, the United Nations says. (Reporting by Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)