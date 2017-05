WASHINGTON May 11 President Barack Obama and Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull discussed the global glut in steel production in a phone call on Wednesday covering a wide-ranging list of defense and economic issues, the White House said.

"The two leaders also discussed the need to work together to address the global glut in steel," the White House said in a statement.