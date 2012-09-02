Sept 2 Richard Bach, the author of the 1970s
bestselling book "Jonathan Livingston Seagull," remained
hospitalized in serious condition on Sunday, a day after the
small plane he was piloting flipped during a landing in
Washington state.
Bach, 76, was being treated at Harborview Medical Center in
Seattle, where a nursing supervisor said his condition was
unchanged.
Bach's 2008 Easton Gilbert Searey crashed on a grass
airstrip on San Juan Island off northwestern Washington after
its landing gear clipped a power line, leaving him suspended
upside down and strapped in a harness, according to the San Juan
County Sheriff's Office.
A group of tourists cut him loose from the heavily damaged,
single-engine plane and he was flown by helicopter to the
hospital.
Bach lives on nearby Orcas Island.
His novella "Jonathan Livingston Seagull," which was
published in 1970 and topped the New York Times Best Sellers
list two years later, tells the story of a daring seagull who
pushes himself to become a phenomenal flyer and is expelled from
his seagull clan. It was made into a movie in 1973.
(Reporting by Laura L. Myers in Seattle and Jane Sutton in
Miami; Editing by Paul Simao)