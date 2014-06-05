By Jennifer Chaussee
SACRAMENTO, Calif., June 5 California lawmakers
proposed financial incentives for electric car maker Tesla
Motors Inc on Thursday in a bid to entice the company
to build a large battery factory in the most populous U.S.
state.
Palo Alto, California-based Tesla is preparing to choose a
location for a proposed $5 billion lithium-ion battery plant
dubbed the "gigafactory." The project is expected to employ
6,500 workers.
"California has set the example for the world in battling
climate change and promoting innovative technology to lower
carbon emissions," said California Democratic state Senate
leader Darrell Steinberg, who introduced the bill to create the
incentives along with Republican state Senator Ted Gaines.
"This factory would help us achieve the dual goals of
strengthening our economy and fostering more clean technology
and renewable energy," Steinberg added.
The bill, which needs a two-thirds majority vote from both
houses of the legislature, aims to expedite approval processes
for breaking ground on the factory and offer Tesla a series of
tax cuts. The bill does not yet have language detailing the
specific incentives.
It was introduced after Tesla CEO Elon Musk criticized
California's business regulations in a call with investors on
Tuesday, describing the state's approval process for building
green technology sites as complex and lengthy, and saying other
states have a "more streamlined approach."
"Everything is on the table - tax credits, investment
credits, hiring credits," Gaines said. "We need to show Tesla
that we'll cut through the knot of red tape that frustrates
companies in this state and prove that California is open for
business."
Fears that Tesla might take its business outside California
to avoid state regulations spurred a bipartisan partnership
between Steinberg and Gaines. Both of their districts are in and
around Sacramento County. They are aiming to lure Tesla into
building its factory on a former military base in the county.
"California will have to meet the same criteria as other
locations in terms of speed to implementation. Speed is of the
essence," said Shanna Hendriks, a spokeswoman for Tesla.
