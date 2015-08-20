WASHINGTON Aug 20 Two U.S. senators on Thursday called on Japanese airbag manufacturer Takata Corp to immediately recall all vehicles containing the company's airbags.

Senators Richard Blumenthal and Edward Markey, both Democrats, serve on a Senate panel that has been looking into problems with Takata airbags that spew metal shards upon deployment.

The senators said their move was prompted by an incident in June, in which a 2015 model VW Tiguan experienced a problem, which did not fit the pattern of more than 17 million older-model vehicles with potentially defective front air bags that already have been recalled.

