WASHINGTON Jan 8 The U.S. House of
Representatives has taken a step toward enabling automobile
dealers to bypass a law requiring them to provide emissions
certification on cars and light trucks, a rule that auto dealers
say adds burdensome red tape to the buying process.
Lawmakers on Wednesday voted unanimously in favor of the
bill, which would repeal a 1977 mandate aimed at ensuring that
vehicles sold in the United States conform with the Clean Air
Act aimed at reducing air pollution.
The bill, which was supported by auto dealers, next moves to
the U.S. Senate where it is also expected to pass easily,
although no date has been set for consideration.
Ohio Republican Robert Latta, who introduced the
legislation, said that the certification requirement imposes an
unnecessary paperwork burden on auto dealers and duplicates
already existing systems to make vehicles compliant with U.S.
emissions standards.
Current law requires car dealers to provide written
notification to anyone buying a new car or light truck
indicating that the vehicle meets the Clean Air Act emissions
requirements.
This means that the dealers have to visually inspect the
cars and make sure that emissions control devices are installed
correctly, and to inform the buyer that if the car fails
emissions tests within the first three months or the first
4,000-mile test, the manufacturer will fix the problem.
"This legislation will make the car buying process a little
simpler and let auto dealers spend less time complying with
obsolete regulatory requirements and more time developing their
businesses, investing in local communities and creating jobs,"
Latta said in a statement after the vote.
David Westcott, chairman of National Automobile Dealers
Association, said the requirement for dealers to provide the
certification was redundant since all cars sold in the United
States must comply with the Clean Air Act before leaving the
factory.
Such a certificate, he said, can already be found under the
hood or in the user manual of most cars or online.
