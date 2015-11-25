(NHTSA corrects record death rate reference in paragraph four
By David Morgan
WASHINGTON Nov 24 The number of deaths from
traffic accidents in the United States jumped 8.1 percent in the
first half of 2015, suggesting smartphones and other driving
distractions could be making America's roadways more dangerous,
officials said on Tuesday.
Preliminary government statistics, released during a
Thanksgiving holiday week known for heavy traffic congestion,
showed deaths rising to 16,225 in the January-June period at a
rate more than double an increase in overall driving spawned by
falling gasoline prices and a growing economy.
"The increase in smartphones in our hands is so significant,
there's no question that has to play some role. But we don't
have enough information yet to determine how big a role," said
Mark Rosekind, who heads the National Highway Traffic Safety
Administration, the federal government's auto safety watchdog.
The jump in 2015 fatalities follows a decline in annual
traffic deaths to 32,675 last year, for a record low of 1.07
deaths per hundred million vehicle miles traveled, according to
NHTSA statistics. The 2014 data included 21,022 passenger
vehicle deaths, the lowest since record-keeping began in 1975.
The increase in the first half of 2015 was the biggest
six-month jump in traffic deaths reported since 1977, according
to statistics. But officials cautioned that semi-annual results
can be subject to major revisions and noted that a comparable
7.9 percent increase in early 2012 led to a 4 percent rise for
that year as a whole.
Officials said it was too early to identify contributing
factors. But Rosekind told reporters that officials are looking
at likely causes including distracted driving and the
possibility lower gas prices have encouraged more driving among
"risky drivers" such as teen-agers.
Rosekind also criticized an absence of effective state laws
that prohibit hand-held smartphones by drivers or require the
use of seatbelts and motorcycle helmets.
The auto safety agency expects to unveil a program next year
to target $500 million in federal safety grants at human factors
that are responsible for 94 percent of motor vehicle crashes.
(Reporting by David Morgan; Editing by Andrew Hay)