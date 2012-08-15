WASHINGTON Aug 15 A delay in the Obama
Administration's tough new automobile efficiency standards is a
victory for consumers and automobile safety, a chief Republican
critic of the fuel economy rule said on Wednesday.
The new fuel economy proposal, announced in July 2011 after
months of negotiations between the Obama administration and auto
makers, would require the companies to reach an average fuel
efficiency across their U.S. fleets of 54.5 miles per gallon by
2025.
"Increased fuel efficiency is a goal all parties support,
but pursuing new standards that increase vehicle cost and
decrease vehicle safety is dangerous for consumers and
unacceptable from regulators," Darrell Issa, chairman of the
House of Representatives Committee on Oversight and Government
Reform, said in a statement.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said it
would not meet the Wednesday deadline for publishing the final
regulation but said it should be completed soon, according to a
report by the Detroit News.
The extent of the actual delay was not clear, and the agency
was not immediately available for comment.
The Obama administration previously estimated the new rules
would lower the country's oil use by 2.2 million barrels a day
over the next 15 years and result in big savings for American
consumers at the gas pump.
Under the current mandate implemented in 2009, average fuel
economy was to reach 35.5 miles per gallon by 2016.