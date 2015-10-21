By David Morgan
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Oct 21 House Republicans on
Wednesday defended an industry-backed legislative proposal that
would award automakers credits against federal pollution
standards for adopting advanced collision-avoidance technology
in cars and other light vehicles.
The measure drew fire at a committee hearing from Democrats
and regulators, who criticized the approach as an unacceptable
trade-off between auto safety and public health that added to
other concerns about the draft bill. [ID: nL1N12K2KZ]
Republicans described the credits as an incentive for
innovations such as collision-avoidance vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V)
technology that experts say could eliminate a majority of
traffic accidents involving unimpaired drivers.
The proposal, contained in a 62-page draft bill written by
the House Energy and Commerce Committee's Republican staff,
would give automakers greenhouse gas emission credits of at
least 3 grams of carbon dioxide per mile for a vehicle with
three advanced safety mechanisms and 6 grams for a vehicle that
communicates with other cars or highway infrastructure.
Under U.S. Environmental Protection Agency rules, automakers
must reduce carbon dioxide emissions for cars and light trucks
to 163 grams per mile in model year 2025, down from 232 grams in
2018, according to the Center for Climate and Energy Solutions.
Credits available under the Republican proposal would represent
about 4 percent to 9 percent of that gap.
"This is a life-saving endeavor," said U.S. Representative
Fred Upton, the committee's Republican chairman. He added that
the pollution credit approach "incentivizes automakers to invest
in new safety technology that will save more lives."
Auto industry representatives told the hearing the credits
would reduce greenhouse gas emissions by avoiding crashes that
cause traffic congestion which in turn dumps millions of tons of
carbon dioxide (CO2) into the atmosphere.
"There is a direct link between reducing crashes and
reducing CO2 emissions," said Mitch Bainwol, president of the
Alliance of Automobile Manufacturers, a Washington-based
industry lobbying group.
But Mark Rosekind, head of the National Highway Traffic
Safety Administration, which oversees fuel standards, said the
auto industry is already adopting safety technology including
automatic emergency braking and V2V communications and needs no
additional incentives.
"Save lives, prevent injuries - that should be the highest
incentive that anybody needs to add advanced technologies,"
Rosekind said.
Democrats called the proposal a mistake, as the committee
investigates Volkswagen AG's use of a software
'defeat' device to evade U.S. emission standards.
"This bill essentially creates a congressionally sanctioned
defeat device," said U.S. Representative Frank Pallone, the
committee's top Democrat.
(Reporting by David Morgan; Editing by Bill Rigby)