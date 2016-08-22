WASHINGTON Aug 22 U.S. regulators late on Monday denied a request by major automakers to extend the comment period on a key environmental analysis to determine whether government fuel efficiency requirements are feasible through 2025.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said in a 1,200-page report in July that automakers have the technology to meet aggressive mandates to hike fuel efficiency, but fleet-wide improvement will not be as great as the Obama administration once forecast because buyers are switching to pickup trucks and SUVs. Automakers had asked to extend the deadline for commenting until at least late November. Regulators said comments must be filed by late September. (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)