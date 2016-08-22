WASHINGTON Aug 22 U.S. regulators late on
Monday denied a request by major automakers to extend the
comment period on a key environmental analysis to determine
whether government fuel efficiency requirements are feasible
through 2025.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the National
Highway Traffic Safety Administration said in a 1,200-page
report in July that automakers have the technology to meet
aggressive mandates to hike fuel efficiency, but fleet-wide
improvement will not be as great as the Obama administration
once forecast because buyers are switching to pickup trucks and
SUVs. Automakers had asked to extend the deadline for commenting
until at least late November. Regulators said comments must be
filed by late September.
