WASHINGTON Nov 30 The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency will announce Wednesday a plan to finalize vehicle emissions standards through 2025 -- a move strongly opposed by major automakers and likely to set up a significant fight early in the next administration, two sources briefed on the plan.

The EPA under law had to decide by April 2018 whether to modify the 2022-2025 vehicle emission rules that have the effect of requiring automakers to more than double fleet-wide fuel efficiency to an average of more than 50 miles per gallon. (Reporting by David Shepardson, Editing by Franklin Paul)