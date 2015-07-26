UPDATE 1-Facebook profit surges 76.6 pct as ad sales jump
May 3 Facebook Inc reported a 76.6 percent surge in quarterly profit on Wednesday, fueled by robust growth in its mobile ad business.
WASHINGTON, July 26 The U.S. auto safety watchdog, toughening its stance against manufacturer defects, on Sunday set a record penalty of $105 million against Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV over lapses in safety recalls involving millions of vehicles, according to documents obtained by Reuters. (Reporting by David Morgan; Editing by Grant McCool)
SAN FRANCISCO, May 3 A U.S. judge on Wednesday said he had not seen clear evidence that Uber Technologies Inc had conspired with an engineer on its self driving car program to steal trade secrets from Alphabet Inc's Waymo, and that he was wrestling with whether to issue an injunction against the ride service.