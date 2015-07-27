(Adds details on consent agreement, Fiat response, Rosekind
quote)
By David Morgan
WASHINGTON, July 26 The U.S. auto safety
watchdog, toughening its stance against manufacturer defects,
announced on Sunday a record $105 million in fines against Fiat
Chrysler Automobiles NV over lapses in safety recalls
involving millions of vehicles.
The Italian-U.S. automaker's consent agreement with the
National Highway Traffic Safety Administration contains an
unprecedented buyback option covering hundreds of thousands of
vehicles, including more than 1 million Jeep sport utility
vehicles, whose owners can receive a trade-in or a financial
incentive to get their vehicles repaired.
Fiat Chrysler also agreed to submit to an independent
monitor's audit of its recall performance over a three-year
period.
The $105 million in fines sets a new standard for NHTSA's
dealings with car manufacturers, eclipsing the previous record
fine of $70 million imposed against Honda Motor Co in
January for failing to report death, injury and other claims.
Last year, General Motors Co was ordered to pay $35
million for a decade-long delay in reporting faulty ignition
switches tied to more than 120 deaths.
NHTSA has taken a more aggressive enforcement posture under
its new administrator, Mark Rosekind, after coming under fire
from leaders of both parties in Congress for lapses in its
handling of deadly defects, including Takata Corp air
bag inflators and GM ignition switches.
"Fiat Chrysler's pattern of poor performance put millions of
its customers and the driving public at risk," Rosekind said in
a statement. "This action will provide relief to owners of
defective vehicles, will help improve recall performance
throughout the auto industry, and gives Fiat Chrysler the
opportunity to embrace a proactive safety culture."
The recalled vehicles covered by the agreement include Dodge
Ram, Dakota and Chrysler Aspen trucks from model years as early
as 2008. More than half a million of the vehicles subject to
buybacks have faulty suspension parts that can cause a loss of
control.
Fiat Chrysler's U.S. unit FCA US LLC, formerly Chrysler
Group LLC, said it accepted the consequences of the agreement
with "renewed resolve to improve our handling of recalls and
re-establish the trust our customers place in us."
The fines include a $70 million cash payment, an agreement
that Fiat Chrysler will spend $20 million improving its recall
process and an additional $15 million payable if the automaker
is found to have committed any further violations.
The two sides have been engaged in discussions since NHTSA
held a July 2 public hearing on Fiat Chrysler's recall
performance. At the proceedings, NHTSA staff cataloged alleged
failures in 23 separate recalls including what they termed
misleading behavior, while an FCA executive pledged to work with
the agency to improve the automaker's recall programs.
Fiat Chrysler has had a contentious relationship with NHTSA
for years, pushing back on the agency's efforts to secure
recalls and threatening lawsuits to avoid mandatory action,
according to former auto regulators.
Fiat Chrysler Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne told
reporters this month that the company needs to change the way it
deals with regulators going forward.
"We are intent on rebuilding our relationship with NHTSA,"
the automaker said on Sunday.
(Reporting by David Morgan; Editing by Grant McCool and Paul
Simao)